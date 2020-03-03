Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

armigno

Serie A Tipster In the morning I went for Rooney over 0.5 at 1.72 shot on target hoping the trainer would put him closer to the gat… https://t.co/Cjvqt01dJd 44 minutes ago

LiamJ_K2

Liam Kelly🔰 Wayne Rooney will manage Manchester United 1 hour ago

Narcula

Count RT @utdreport: Solskjær: "Could Rooney manage #mufc one day? Yeah. It depends how much you put into the job and how much you want it becaus… 1 hour ago

updation

kyle RT @SoccerAM: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Rooney can manage Man U if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role 😲 Is… 1 hour ago

SoccerAM

Soccer AM Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Rooney can manage Man U if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the… https://t.co/4lo0jp8tNi 1 hour ago

ONMAXtv

#ONMAX on DStv 257 | GOtv 96 Rooney could be the next manager for Man U, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if… https://t.co/fV8D9pCZz3 3 hours ago

thisizhayes

Hayes RT @English_AS: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says former captain Wayne Rooney could one day manage Manchester United... https://t.co/eCuroimjvU 7 hours ago

English_AS

AS English Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says former captain Wayne Rooney could one day manage Manchester United... https://t.co/eCuroimjvU 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer [Video]'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Wayne Rooney's impact on Man United, but says he'll want to prove a point when he faces his former side.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:11Published

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu [Video]Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.