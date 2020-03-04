Global  

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Campaign 2020: Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg Drops Out

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg bails on his presidential bid.

After a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg dropped out but vowed to work to defeat President Donald Trump; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaign

Mike Bloomberg has suspended his presidential campaignPhoto by Joe Raedle / Getty Images On Wednesday, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg...
Michael Bloomberg drops out of presidential race after a lacklustre campaign mired with transphobic undertones

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor who barrelled into the Democratic...
Mike Bloomberg Has Dropped Out For The Democratic Presidential Nomination [Video]Mike Bloomberg Has Dropped Out For The Democratic Presidential Nomination

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president on Wednesday.

Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden [Video]Bloomberg ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed the new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose bid for the White House streaked ahead with a..

