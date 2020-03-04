Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medical Supplies Industry Working Overtime To Meet Demands During Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical Supplies Industry Working Overtime To Meet Demands During Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Medical Supplies Industry Working Overtime To Meet Demands During Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical Supplies Industry Working Overtime To Meet Demands During Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS news correspondent Mola Lenghi visited Medicom's Georgia factory to find how people's response to the virus is stressing the supply chain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KOM_editor

Hillbilly Patriot @ChelseaClinton @devisridhar @CNN He has? Looks like to me he’s been working on get industry back from China since… https://t.co/FsxTw75xTn 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation [Video]First NH COVID-19 patient attended event before diagnosis despite self-quarantine recommendation

As a second case of COVID-19 was confirmed in New Hampshire, state health officials said the first person diagnosed with the virus ignored a request to self-isolate.

Credit: WMUR     Duration: 01:52Published

Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 New Cases Of Virus Confirmed In NYS; Total Cases Now 11 [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 New Cases Of Virus Confirmed In NYS; Total Cases Now 11

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday there are five new cases of coronavirus in New York State, bringing the total to 11 people.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.