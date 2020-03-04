'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it.

In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and confronted a fan, who is alleged to have been arguing with his brother.

Footage has gone viral on social media and England international Dier is set to come under investigation from the Football Association.