Sessions, Tuberville Hope To Pick Up Byrne Voters

27 days until you head back to the polls to decide the republican candidate for u-s senate.

Former auburn coach tommy tuberville faces former attorney general and senator jeff sessions in a runoff - after no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote.

Both candidates know the key is winning the 25 percent of republicans who voted for representative bradley byrne.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian breaks down where those voters may come from.

Bradley byrne represents the first congressional district of alabama...which includes 5 large counties in lower alabama.

About half of voters in those counties voted chose byrne.

Here's a look at those numbers.

The largest of the five counties is mobile county.

That's where 52 percent of republicans voted for byrne.

Compared to sessions 26 percent tuberville's 11 percent.

In escambia county.

Byrne won 61 percent of voters.

Sessions took 22 percent and tuberville 12 percent.

Washington county voted 55 percent in favor of byrne.

Sessions followed with 22 percent of votes and tuberville at 12 percent.

52 percent of the republican vote went to byrne in baldwin county.

Sessions notched 26 percent to tuberville's 12.

Monroe county voted 49 percent for byrne.

And 27 percent in favor of sessions and 16 percent for tuberville.

Sessions is already trying to pick up byrne's voters.

Jeff sessions, candidate for senate "i'd like to thank my old friend bradley byrne.

He fought at good fight ran a good race.

He's done a lot of good for our state as our congressman .

We were adversaries in this campaign but i look forward to working with him in the future."

President trump has not endorsed a candidate in this race yet.

But trump tweeted this morning about sessions not winning the primary out right and coming in second to tuberville.

He said "this is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed attorney general of the united states and then doesnt have the wisdom or courage to stare down and end the phony russia witch hunts."

He then says "recuses himself on first day in office, and the mueller scam begins" reporting live in huntsville...sbwa ay31news.

President trump tweeted this in reference to sessions recusing himself from a department of justice investigation into russia.

Sessions was later asked to resign as attorney general in november 2018.

