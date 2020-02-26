Rep. Jim Clyburn's impact on Biden campaign surge

Global  

After being projected to win 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states, the Joe Biden campaign is gaining momentum and, with it, support.
RADIO ADS IN A CAMPAIGN THATLASTED JUST 3 MONTHSJOE BIDEN HAS NOW WON 10 OF THE14 STATES ON SUPER TUESDAY.HIS CAMPAIGN CONTINUES TO BUILDMOMENTUM, NOW LEADING THEDELEGATE COUNT.OUR TAGGART HOUCK IS HERE, ANDTAGGART, SOME EXPERTS ARESAYING SOUTH CAROLINCONGRESSMAN JIM CLYBURN JUSTARTED HIS MOMENTUM?



SC's influential Rep. Clyburn endorses Biden

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South...
USATODAY.com - Published

Biden nabs Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress...
Seattle Times - Published



