Lori Vallow to be extradited to Idaho

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:02s
Lori Vallow to be extradited to IdahoMother of two missing kids to face a judge on Friday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids

The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com, Seattle Times


Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony child desertion charges

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested Feb. 20 on two counts of child...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com, Seattle Times



Charlot53399013

chachi_921 Mother of 2 missing children extradited to Idaho to face charges: "She's going to be held accountable" https://t.co/yNRQquFdg7 13 minutes ago

teraleiding1980

TERADIVANSWISHER Mom of 2 missing kids extradited to Idaho to face charges https://t.co/mL406T4H2v 13 minutes ago

realleymichel

David Harley Michel RT @CBSThisMorning: The Idaho mom suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in her home state today to… 19 minutes ago

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @CBSNews: Mother of 2 missing children extradited to Idaho to face charges https://t.co/UJAbsBFSS6 https://t.co/fMJ3X0vw72 22 minutes ago

RachelMcN12News

Rachel McNeill RT @EricaReportsAll: We’re up in Idaho, where mom Lori Vallow is currently being extradited to from Hawaii. She’s facing charges in the dis… 30 minutes ago

gene038

Eugene Chin Mother of 2 missing children extradited to Idaho to face charges: "She's going to be held accountable" https://t.co/U24l32qfUm 43 minutes ago

EricaReportsAll

Erica Stapleton We’re up in Idaho, where mom Lori Vallow is currently being extradited to from Hawaii. She’s facing charges in the… https://t.co/vzT2DIMKrr 43 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning The Idaho mom suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in her home state today… https://t.co/6ES2dR9VTG 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Vallow is set to be extradited back to Idaho [Video]Lori Vallow is set to be extradited back to Idaho

Biggest question on everyone's minds is where are her children

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho [Video]Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho

Chandler investigators said they want to speak to Lori Vallow once she is extradited to Idaho. The 46-year-old is in a Hawaii jail facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:09Published

