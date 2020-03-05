Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Flybe > Passengers shocked by Flybe collapse

Passengers shocked by Flybe collapse

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Passengers shocked by Flybe collapse

Passengers shocked by Flybe collapse

Passengers who turned up for Flybe flights in Belfast and Exeter react to the news that the airline has gone into administration.

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but continued to lose money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Flybe collapse: How to claim a refund if you’ve been affected

Flybe collapse: How to claim a refund if you’ve been affectedFlybe has gone into administration, here’s how the collapse affects passengers on holiday and with...
Daily Record - Published

Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and advice

Live updates as Flybe collapses - Birmingham Airport passengers stranded in Glasgow, jobs losses and adviceReaction and updates as regional airline Flybe collapse into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.