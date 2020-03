No need to fear contracting coronavirus from mail now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:16s - Published No need to fear contracting coronavirus from mail Coronavirus can't travel on a package from China, but one woman is taking no chances. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend No need to fear contracting coronavirus from mail WITH SO MANY PRODUCTSBEING MADE IN CHINA ANDSHIPPED HERE -- SOMEARE WONDERING IFCORONAVIRUS CANTRAVEL THROUGHPACKAGESNEW THIS MORNING: 41ACTION NEWS CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR CAT REIDGOT ANSWERS FOR ONEONLINE SHOPPER -- WHORAN INTO A LOT OFPROBLEMS WITH HERORDER.KAREN STOKES-TYISKAREMEMBERS BEING ONHER PHONE ONE DAY INDECEMBER.Karen Stokes-Tyiska/PurchasedCoat OnlinJust playing a little game, andup pops this retail store."ON A SITE SHE HADN'THEARD OF- CALLEDDRESSY NEW- SHE FOUNDTHE PERFECT JACKETKareI just loved it. It was so cute,so I thought I think I wantthat."SHE PAID $32 FOR TCOAT AND WAITED FORHER SHIPMENT TO ARRIVE.AROUND THAT TIME-KAREN STARTEDFOLLOWING THHEADLINES ABOUTCORONAVIRUSKaren-Not fearful, but vigilantWHEN SHE LEARNED HERCOAT WAS COMING FROMCHINA- SHE TRIED TOCANCEL THE ORDERTHE COMPANYRESPONDED- WRITINGTHEY UNDERSTOOD HERHESITATIONS OF REFUSINTO RECEIVE ORCANCELLING ORDEREDITEMS SINCE THERE'S ANEPIDEMIC SITUATION INWUHAN.Karen-Our company is aware of thiskind of situation, and we'reconducting more qualitinspection before we ship theproductDRESSY NEW ALSO SAITS OPERATION STAFFCOMPLIED ON HEALTHCERTIFICATES REQUIRED.IN ANOTHER EMAIL, THECOMPANY TOLD KAREN ITWAS TOO LATE TO CANCEL.SHE HAD TO RECEIVE THEPACKAGE FIRST THENRETURN IT.Karen-When I got the package, I wasvery hesitant I opened just thetop portion of it just to see ifitwas from this company. And iput the package in the trunk ofthe carTHE GOOD NEWSHEALTH EXPERTS SAYTHERE'S NO NEED TOWORRY ABOUT PACKAGESTRANSMITTING COVID 1"The virus really doesn't lithat easily on surfaces outsideof a human body and is nowtransmitting person toperson."THE CDC SAYSCORONAVIRUS CAN'TSURVIVE ON ITEMS FLONG PERIODS OF TIME-LIKE THE DAYS OR WEEKSSOMETHING TAKES TOSHIPSPEAKING OF SHIPPINGKaren-It was $20.24 to ship it bacKAREN LEARNED THEHARD WAY HER OVERSEASORDER DID NOT INCLUDEFREE SHIPPING FORRETURNS- SOMETHINGYOU SHOULD ALWAYSCHECK BEFOREORDERING.SHE SAYS SHE SENT THEPACKAGE BACK ONFEBRUARY 17TH- BUT STILLDOESN'T KNOW WHEN HERREFUND WILL ARRIVE.MAKING HER HESITANABOUT FUTUREPURCHASESCat- no more onlineshopping?Karen- no, no. I'm through. I;mthroughI'M CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR CAT REI41 ACT





You Might Like

Tweets about this solarpunk druid RT @kt_grant: 'Behind every delivery there's a human being. If you’re in self-isolation please consider us': Couriers (who won't get sick p… 9 hours ago Katie Grant 'Behind every delivery there's a human being. If you’re in self-isolation please consider us': Couriers (who won't… https://t.co/kwzyXXtagm 20 hours ago Becca 🌱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇵🇱🇳🇪🌍 over the odds for hand sanitiser - something we always have - as shops have been cleared out of such products, and… https://t.co/iP5FbMGKAp 2 days ago swii RT @Straydogsickk: i've solved the problem - you don't need to sanitize your hands in fear of the coronavirus if you simply just cut them o… 2 days ago Freegrass RT @vintagekeywest: 32 percent of Americans polled won't drink corona due to fear of contracting #coronavirus? Maybe we need to spend more… 2 days ago bernie2020 32 percent of Americans polled won't drink corona due to fear of contracting #coronavirus? Maybe we need to spend m… https://t.co/VQKotXF0UD 2 days ago Josh i've solved the problem - you don't need to sanitize your hands in fear of the coronavirus if you simply just cut t… https://t.co/4DWmLVJPbh 2 days ago ALLURE-HNB THE CORONAVIRUS SCARE. You need a powerful antioxidant. Once your immune system is strong you have less fear of co… https://t.co/0Zi7z1tXUB 1 week ago