Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

Biden Says He May Need Secret Service Protection

On Super Tuesday, Presidential candidate Joe Biden was attacked by an anti-dairy protestor.

The incident caused the former VP to suggest that the remaining Democratic candidates receive Secret Service protection.

“I think that that’s something that has to be considered the more outrageous some of this becomes.” Through a spokesperson, the Secret Service said it would release a statement candidate protection on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Do former vice presidents like Joe Biden have Secret Service protection?

Joe Biden and his wife were rushed by protestors on Super Tuesday as they addressed supporters. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Secret Service protection of presidential candidates factors in aggressive crowds, mass shootings

Protesters rushed the stage at a Joe Biden rally Tuesday, spurring a congressman to request Secret...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

eightynines

slimshadysee Biden says candidates might need Secret Service protection after wife corralled protester - NBC News https://t.co/K8k1sb7vid via @GoogleNews 35 seconds ago

VintageTheSun

Sue Howell I Love this interview Joe had with Savannah you will too. It makes me Love Joe even more. https://t.co/sJInctvNnW… https://t.co/E3CMDDwftF 5 minutes ago

mlppp57_muriel

muriel phillips After wife's tussle, Biden says candidates might need Secret Service - I am sure it will not cost the taxpayers as… https://t.co/VceRnNC8xR 5 minutes ago

Itsanewday601

Events RT @NBCPolitics: Biden tells @TODAYShow the Secret Service might need to start providing details for presidential candidates after his wife… 8 minutes ago

ScarletIris1

Scarlet Iris Biden says candidates might need Secret Service protection after wife corralled protester https://t.co/iLcXrGTVYh via @nbcnews 11 minutes ago

peggydockum

peggy dockum Biden says candidates might need Secret Service protection after wife corralled protester https://t.co/BPnNDbf1dl via @nbcnews 15 minutes ago

Lorraine73453

☘️InwoodIrish☘️ RT @NBCNews: Biden tells @TODAYShow the Secret Service might need to start providing details for presidential candidates after his wife hel… 19 minutes ago

ElephantCoyote

Vote Blue 2020 🇮🇪🇩🇰🇩🇪🇳🇴🇬🇧=🇺🇸 The President must immediately direct the @SecretService to provide protection to @JoeBiden and @BernieSanders. cc… https://t.co/ILS81Prxpq 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage [Video]Joe Biden Jokes ‘Philly Girl’ Wife Jill Is His Secret Service After She Shoves Protester on Stage

Presidential candidate Joe Biden jokes that wife Jill may “hurt someone” after she shoved a protester during a speech. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned [Video]Candidates May Get Secret Service Detail Sooner Than Planned

The consideration follows an incident Tuesday at a rally for Joe Biden in which protesters climbed onto the stage.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.