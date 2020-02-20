Global  

Taika Waititi to Direct Two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Series for Netflix | THR News

Taika Waititi to Direct Two 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Series for Netflix | THR NewsTaika Waititi has found the golden ticket.
Taika Waititi Bringing Two 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory' Shows to Netflix!

Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated shows are heading to Netflix, and Jojo Rabbit‘s...
Just Jared - Published

Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for Netflix

Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for NetflixTaika Waititi is heading to Loompaland. The “Jojo Rabbit” director is set to helm a pair of...
The Wrap - Published


