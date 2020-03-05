Global  

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce joint tour The Latin superstars are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spanish-Filipinio singer Enrique has teased their fans that they both have new music coming out soon and admitted the pair have been waiting a long time to share a stage.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week, Enrique said: Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week, Ricky said: The pair will be joined by Colombian star Sebastián Yatra as their special guest.
