"Extra Ordinary" Star Maeve Higgins & Directors Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman Go Over Their Comedy Film

In "Extra Ordinary" (directed and co-written by Mike Ahern, Enda Loughman) Maeve Higgins stars as Rose, a small-town driving instructor, gifted with supernatural abilities, and Will Forte as Martin, a washed-up rock star who has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness.

The film follows Rose as she must overcome the fear of her supernatural gift and work with Martin to save a teenager who is under a spell – AND be home in time for a light snack.

