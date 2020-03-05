Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named &apos;Perseverance.&apos; The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA names new Mars rover Perseverance

NASA names new Mars rover PerseveranceNASA/JPL-Caltech After a months-long naming contest, NASA has renamed its newest Mars rover...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •CBC.caTechCrunch


NASA's new Mars rover finally has a name—and, yes, it's on Twitter

It started with 28,000. NASA just narrowed it down to one.  The next Mars rover, which has been...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KatLee2020

Kat Lee ⚡️ 🐯 🆘 🌎 🌊🌹 RT @Lynxotic1: #News #Tech #Curiosity #Featured #Mars NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Captures Incredible Panorama at 1.8 Billion Pixels and Na… 2 minutes ago

DrakeFerroNyalk

Drake FerroNyalka RT @NextHorizonsSF: NASA names the Mars 2020 rover "Perseverance". https://t.co/8LEZXhE4kJ 4 minutes ago

Lynxotic1

Lynxotic ✨ #News #Tech #Curiosity #Featured #Mars NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Captures Incredible Panorama at 1.8 Billion Pixe… https://t.co/RYOXTvM8mH 4 minutes ago

HaskinsLAB315

Mr. Haskins RT @SmithsonianMag: In an illustrated narrative, Perseverance—scheduled to launch this summer—searches for any signs of past microbial life… 7 minutes ago

rnitsch

Rüdiger Nitsch RT @martiansoil: Middle-School Student Names NASA’s Next Mars Rover https://t.co/e8rE6UsbZB @NASA 15 minutes ago

RochWebDesigner

Rochester Web Design RT @thesheetztweetz: NASA names its next Mars rover "Perseverance," submitted by Alexander Mather of Virginia, after a nationwide K-12 stud… 15 minutes ago

cbsnewspath

CBS Newspath SPACE- 7TH GRADER NAMES NEW MARS ROVER- VO/SOT THU0287-28,000 students across the United States submitted essays an… https://t.co/qF1iikgVjS 18 minutes ago

EPfromthe501

E.P. Ali 🤖🧙🏾‍♂️ NASA names new Mars rover Perseverance https://t.co/rRBYhmiUw7 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance' [Video]NASA names new Mars rover 'Perseverance'

The next NASA rover headed to Mars has been named 'Perseverance.' The winning name came from seventh grader Alexander Mather from Virginia who won NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover [Video]Watch: NASA Just Revealed Name Of Mars 2020 Rover

NASA revealed the name of its Mars 2020 rover.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.