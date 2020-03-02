Hamilton County Coronavirus Press Conference

The coronavirus in tennessee is now confirmed.

The person diagnosed lives in the middle tennessee area.

But what does that mean for hamilton county?

"as of last night, we have our first confirmed case of covid-19 in tennessee.

" the man diagnosed is said to be isolated in his williamson county home with mild symptoms. the other people living with him are now quarantined while being monitored and evaluated.

Standup "cases of the coronavirus in the southern region have been mild and no one in hamilton county has been tested.

But officials in our area are specualting the what if situation if a spread does occur and they're taking action."

"one of our earliest roles and one that continues today is monitoring the health of returning travelers from affected areas."

Administrator of public health becky barnes says local partners are collaborating on a constant basis, updating their emergency plans to fit the covid-19 outbreak specifically.

A resource team has also been created to provide education and planning assistance to businesses, schools, day cares, nursing homes, faith based institutions and the list is growing.

The hamilton county health department is activating an information hot line call center for individuals with concerns or questions and organizatinos needing guidance.

But an outbreak may may be inevitable.

"it's just a matter of time before we get a case here in hamilton county and we're prepared."

Officials from hamilton county schools are ramping up their preparation as well.

"teachers and leaders we're going to be doing some work within schoolsto provide addtinal resources for schools at the school level to ensure that they're able to disinfect o na daily basis."

Students who are sick are encourage to stay home and free of any illness before returning to school.

