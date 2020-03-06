Inflatable latex pants for dudes may be the next big fashion trend

LONDON — If you're one of those people who has been waiting for the concept of truck nuts to be translated into high fashion, your day has finally arrived.

According to VT, for his London College of Fashion graduate collection, menswear designer Harikrishnan came up with the idea to make men's inflatable latex pants.

The amazing pants were strutting their stuff out on the catwalk earlier this month.

The extremely bulbous pants are made up of 30 separate latex panels; either solid white or in strips of red and green.

In a recent interview with Dezeen, he said he got the idea, "when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look like from such a low angle.

The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to reimagine the people around me through the game of distortion." He also added, "In fashion, I see the same images and similar proportions everywhere.

I want to create visual imagery that's as far away as possible from neutrality, to make people question the relevance of the proportions we see every day." They still kind of look like truck nuts in pant form.