Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Inflatable latex pants for dudes may be the next big fashion trend

Inflatable latex pants for dudes may be the next big fashion trend

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Inflatable latex pants for dudes may be the next big fashion trend

Inflatable latex pants for dudes may be the next big fashion trend

LONDON — If you're one of those people who has been waiting for the concept of truck nuts to be translated into high fashion, your day has finally arrived.

According to VT, for his London College of Fashion graduate collection, menswear designer Harikrishnan came up with the idea to make men's inflatable latex pants.

The amazing pants were strutting their stuff out on the catwalk earlier this month.

The extremely bulbous pants are made up of 30 separate latex panels; either solid white or in strips of red and green.

In a recent interview with Dezeen, he said he got the idea, "when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look like from such a low angle.

The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to reimagine the people around me through the game of distortion." He also added, "In fashion, I see the same images and similar proportions everywhere.

I want to create visual imagery that's as far away as possible from neutrality, to make people question the relevance of the proportions we see every day." They still kind of look like truck nuts in pant form.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sekhet_Bast_Ra

Sekhet Bast Ra #ChelseaIsFree 🚢 Hey remember those dudes going around in those inflatable latex pants like ten days ago? Yeah that was like week before last 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.