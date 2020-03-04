Global  

Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish

Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not immediately endorse another candidate.
