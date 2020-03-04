Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:13s - Published Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race After Disappointing Super Tuesday Finish Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign Thursday after failing to win any primary contests and placing third in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday — though she did not immediately endorse another candidate.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Smitty RT @jessbidgood: NEW: My interview with @ewarren in her kitchen today. She spoke candidly about what went wrong and her disappointment with… 50 seconds ago Daily Caller Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Primary. https://t.co/PQgMGcw38z 1 minute ago Jerry Sandoval Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/7cwLqP36ey 2 minutes ago Seba NEWS #Fb Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/r7NQuACzwn, see more https://t.co/hJ2T2mxj9o 2 minutes ago T.A.M.S. #dkpol - Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/2I6wC197S6, see more https://t.co/1MY7stJ2kH 3 minutes ago Samy Angel Top story: Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/8rvLJP4qtE, see more https://t.co/63wUhn7IXu 3 minutes ago FL CUPA-HR Chapter Top story: Elizabeth Warren, Once a Front-Runner, Drops Out of Presidential Race https://t.co/GqRbdINpPi, see more https://t.co/OWQuG4tEej 3 minutes ago Slade RT @markkirin_: 😳When you finish 3rd in your home state, this isn't a shock 🤪She may be 1/1024th Native American, but she's also 1023/1024… 3 minutes ago