Better Business Bureau warns against scammers during coronavirus outbreak

ARE TRYING TO EXPLOIT THEPUBLIC.

NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SROGELIO MARES HAS MORE ON--THEBETTER BUSINESS BUREAU'SWARNING ABOUT HOW SCAMMERS ARETRYING TO SELL FAKE PRODUCTS.HE'S HERE WITH MORE --ROGELIO?ANTIBACTERIAL PRODUCTS FLY OFFTHE SHELF -- CONSUMER'SCONCERNS ABOUT A VIRUS PEAKS.THE 'B-B-B' CALLS THAT ASITUATION RIPE FOR SCAMMERS TOMAKE A QUICK BUCK OFF OF YOU.TONIGHT THEY'RE TELLING US HOWYOU CAN AVOID IT AND REPORTIT.YOU MIGHT TURN TO THESEPRODUCTS TO PROTECT YOURSELFOR YOUR FAMILY FROM THECORONAVIRUS.

A REASONABLEREACTION TO THE CONCERN ABOUTTHE OUTBREAK.

SCAMMERS TAKEADVANTAGE OF THAT.

THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU IS COMPELLINGCONSUMERS TO STAY SHARP WHENYOU'RE SHOPPING.

THEY PUT OUTTHESE PRODUCTS THAT MIGHT NOTBE QUALITY PRODUCTS BUTTHEY'RE CHARGING A LOT OFMONEY FOR THEM.

DENISSEALVAREZ SAYS SOME PRODUCTSTHAT AREN'T MEANT TO REPEL AVIRUS COULD BE PAWNED OFF ASSUCH AS A WAY TO MAKE A QUICKBUCK FOR SCAMMERS.

SO MAKESURE THAT THEY LOOK INTO THECOMPANY.

ANOTHER WARNINGTONIGHT, THIS ONE NOT TO FALLFOR ANY CLAIMS OF DEALS OR"SUPER CURES" YOU MIGHT FINDONLINE.

ALVAREZ REMINDSSHOPPERS NOT TO FALL FOR ANYPRODUCTS YOU MIGHT FIND AFTER-MARKET ON WEBSITES LIKECRAIGSLIST.

THEY ALSO WANT TOLOOK AT REVIEWS, MAKE SURETHAT THEY'RE PAYING FORSOMETHING THAT THEY CAN USE.WHEN IT COMES TO ANYTHING TOTREAT OR PREVENT THE VIRUSFROM INFECTING YOU OR A LOVED-- ALVAREZ SAYS IT'S BEST NOTTO TAKE THE WORD OF A PERSONTRYING TO SELL YOU SOMETHING.IF THEY'RE CLAIMING THAT IT'SA MIRACLE CURE OR THAT IF YOUTAKE THESE DROPS YOU WON'T GETTHE CORONAVIRUS YOU DEFINITELYWANT TO TALK TO A MEDICALPROFESSIONAL AND VISIT BBB.ORGTO MAKE SURE THESE ARELEGITIMATE COMPANIES.