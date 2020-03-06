SKULLZ movie

SKULLZ movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Find the skull.

Break the curse.

When school boy, Scott, experiences a weird encounter with a crystal skull at a local museum, his life will change forever.

This freaky moment leads him on a string of adventures where even his life will be put at risk.

Will he be able to find the skull and break the curse?

Director: Deanna Dewey Writers: James DeMarco, Deanna Dewey Stars: Henry Douthwaite, Tim Faraday, Amy Loughton