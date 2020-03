COVID-19 news from around the world now < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published COVID-19 news from around the world From the E.U. Raising the risk of coronavirus infection to "high" to Iran's plan to release 54,000 prisoners - here's how countries around the world are dealing with COVID-19 as of March 6th, 2020.

