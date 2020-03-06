Global  

Super Tuesday: Biden surges ahead of Sanders with 10 victories

Super Tuesday: Biden surges ahead of Sanders with 10 victoriesSuper Tuesday: Biden surges ahead of Sanders with 10 victories
Biden Defeats Sanders In Michigan, Missouri And Mississippi Democratic Presidential Contests

By Ken Bredemeier and Chris Hannas Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden swept to victories...
Eurasia Review - Published

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’

Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he...
Mediaite - Published


Biden Snags Texas In Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Snags Texas In Super Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday’s biggest race in California, setting up a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Biden Has 'Super' Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Has "Super" Super Tuesday

Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden claims victories in southern states while Bernie Sanders wins delegate rich California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published

