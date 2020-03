Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News

IN A FIRST STATEMENT ON THE YES BANK CRISIS, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY ASSURED YES BANK DEPOSITORS THAT THEIR MONEY IN THE TROUBLED BANK IS SAFE AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL FIND THE RESOLUTION PLAN SOON.

SPEAKING ON THE CRISIS HIT YES BANK, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS SAID THAT THE DEPOSITORS' INTERESTS WILL BE FULLY PROTECTED, THERE IS NO NEED TO WORRY.

ALL THE ACCUSED IN A CASE OF SEDITION FILED OVER A SCHOOL PLAY IN KARNATAKA'S BIDAR HAVE BEEN GRANTED ANTICIPATORY BAIL BY A COURT THAT SAID THAT CASE LACKED ENOUGH BASIS.

THE PLAY, THEMED ON PROTESTS AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT, HAS NOT CAUSED ANY DISHARMONY IN THE SOCIETY.

