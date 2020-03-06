Prince Harry Finds a New Hobby Amid Royal Exit 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published Prince Harry Finds a New Hobby Amid Royal Exit Prince Harry has reportedly found a new hobby to ease the transition from royalty to regular citizen: playing guitar. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

