TEST KITS FLOW TO GRAND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP

California's national guard flew in test kits to the grand princess cruise ship anchored off the coast of san francisco.

Passengers who are showing signs of coronavirus will not be allowed to disembark until test results are released.

Area man who had coronavirus died after he was a passenger on the ship in february.

Federal authorities are investigating the nursing home outside seattle that became the center of the state's coronavirus outbreak.

Thousand people infected.

12 have died... almost all are in washington state.

That's where vice president mike pence was yesterday in an effort to bolster the government's response cbs news' naomi ruchim reports.

The grand princess and its 3?hundred passengers and crew are stranded off the coast of san francisco... (nat) "we have crew constantly cleaning our ship."

...over fears some of them are infected with coronavirus.

Chris grady/ onboard grand princess) i definitely feel i've been kept in the dark a little bit./// i'm not sure if they're trying not to scare people yesterday the california national guard flew test kits to the grand princess.

A passenger who had been on the ship last month died from coronavirus.

Like symptoms. test results should come later today.

Mary ellen carroll/ department of emergency management) once we have results from the tests the cdc and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.

The world health organization called on countries to take the outbreak seriously.

Tedros adhanom ghebreyesus/ world health organization directo?

General) "this is a time for pulling out all the stops" president trump praised his administratio n's actions... (sot?

President trump/ fox news) "everybody has to be calm.

It's all going to work out."

...while vice president mike pence acknowledge d there is work still to be done.

(sot vice president mike pence) "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand."

In kirkland, washington, at least eight residents at a nursing home have died.

(nat) i'm calling it a petri dish family members are demanding accountabilit y.

Kevin connolly/ relative) "we're continually told our loved ones are safe in this establishment .

I want mike pence to come sit with my father in law."

Pence called washington the front line of the outbreak and pledged the adminisrtatio n's full support.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news