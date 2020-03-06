Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus Are Self-Isolating off Campus

3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus Are Self-Isolating off Campus

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus Are Self-Isolating off Campus

3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus Are Self-Isolating off Campus

Three University of California, Los Angeles students are being tested for coronavirus and are self-isolating off campus, the university said in a message to students Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GenesisFregoso

Genesis Fregoso RT @KNXBaird: People at #UCLA say they’re a little worried about the #coronavirus after learning that 3 students are being tested for the d… 1 minute ago

BHCBQ

. RT @Complex: #Coronavirus update 🏥 » 239 U.S. based cases » 13 cases in NY, 60 in California » 14 U.S. deaths » 3 UCLA students being tes… 1 minute ago

Golldsmithh

Weird Champ RT @UCLA: 3 UCLA students are being tested for COVID-19 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH). The students are se… 2 minutes ago

woundeadshadow

shadow RT @KCET: Three #UCLA students are being tested for #coronavirus by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and all three were i… 7 minutes ago

OpMedStudent

Jess RT @stephvniemendoz: 3 students are being tested for coronavirus so here’s a reminder to ucla students https://t.co/Eko3nGL8d4 8 minutes ago

DeborahLorich

Deborah Lorich RT @KTLA: Three UCLA students are being tested for coronavirus and are self-isolating off campus, the university said in a message to stude… 12 minutes ago

sugarbbies

ivana 🌎 RT @ItsEduardoSolis: t’s been reported that three UCLA students are being tested for coronavirus (the tests results have not yet been posit… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 UCLA Students Being Tested For Coronavirus In Self-Isolation Off Campus [Video]3 UCLA Students Being Tested For Coronavirus In Self-Isolation Off Campus

UCLA has also canceled its Iranian New Year celebration and canceled meet-and-greets with student athletes. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:50Published

3 UCLA Students Being Tested For Coronavirus [Video]3 UCLA Students Being Tested For Coronavirus

UCLA says they are self-isolating off campus. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.