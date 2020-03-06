3 UCLA Students Being Tested for Coronavirus Are Self-Isolating off Campus

Three University of California, Los Angeles students are being tested for coronavirus and are self-isolating off campus, the university said in a message to students Friday.



Tweets about this Genesis Fregoso RT @KNXBaird: People at #UCLA say they’re a little worried about the #coronavirus after learning that 3 students are being tested for the d… 1 minute ago . RT @Complex: #Coronavirus update 🏥 » 239 U.S. based cases » 13 cases in NY, 60 in California » 14 U.S. deaths » 3 UCLA students being tes… 1 minute ago Weird Champ RT @UCLA: 3 UCLA students are being tested for COVID-19 by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH). The students are se… 2 minutes ago shadow RT @KCET: Three #UCLA students are being tested for #coronavirus by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and all three were i… 7 minutes ago Jess RT @stephvniemendoz: 3 students are being tested for coronavirus so here’s a reminder to ucla students https://t.co/Eko3nGL8d4 8 minutes ago Deborah Lorich RT @KTLA: Three UCLA students are being tested for coronavirus and are self-isolating off campus, the university said in a message to stude… 12 minutes ago ivana 🌎 RT @ItsEduardoSolis: t’s been reported that three UCLA students are being tested for coronavirus (the tests results have not yet been posit… 14 minutes ago