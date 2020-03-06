Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum React To Sofia Vergara Joining 'AGT'

Global  

Sofia Vergara has officially joined the judging panel for season 15 of "America's Got Talent", and while chatting with "Entertainment Tonight", the actress shares why this was the best move for her after finishing "Modern Family".

Plus, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum react to her joining the "AGT" family.

Sofia Vergara Joins Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell & Howie Mandel at 'AGT' Season 15 Kick Off

Sofia Vergara stuns in a chic little black dress at the America’s Got Talent Season 15 Kickoff held...
Just Jared - Published

Heidi Klum Is Too Ill to Continue Taping 'America's Got Talent'

It's said that only 3 judges, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and new judge Sofia Vergara, that enter the...
AceShowbiz - Published


Eric Stonestreet joins Modern Family castmate for America's Got Talent [Video]

Eric Stonestreet joins Modern Family castmate for America's Got Talent

Eric Stonestreet turned America’s Got Talent, into a Moder Family affair on Wednesday when he stepped in for an ill Heidi Klum and joined the judging panel alongside Sofia Vergara.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:35Published
Heidi Klum happy to be back on AGT [Video]

Heidi Klum happy to be back on AGT

Heidi Klum is "super excited" to be back on 'America's Got Talent' after sitting out the last season.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
