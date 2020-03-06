|
Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results
|
Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results
Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
|
|
|
|
