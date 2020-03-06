Global  

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 100,000, including second LAX airport screener

As coronavirus cases surpass 100,000, thousands of people are still stuck on a cruise ship off the...
Delawareonline - Published

Virus test kits lowered to cruise ship off Calif.

Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayCTV News



Recent related videos from verified sources

Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing [Video]Cruise Passengers Await Results Of Coronavirus Testing

Jackie Ward reports on 45 passengers awaiting their coronavirus test results on cruise ship off California coast (3-6-2020

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

Paradise couple among thousands aboard Grand Princess Cruise ship awaiting coronavirus results [Video]Paradise couple among thousands aboard Grand Princess Cruise ship awaiting coronavirus results

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with thousands aboard should learn more about its fate Friday, when officials get results from dozens of coronavirus tests. Among those passengers, a..

Credit: KHSLPublished

