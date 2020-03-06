President Trump Signs Emergency $8.3B Spending Bill To Respond To Coronavirus

With over 12 deaths and 260 cases of Coronavirus, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3B spending bill to respond to Coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources President Trump Visit Site Ravaged By Tornadoes In Tennessee President Donald Trump paid a visit to the communities that suffered from the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:49Published now Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:21Published 1 hour ago