|
Oprah’s Book Club American Dirt
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Oprah’s Book Club American Dirt
Oprah’s Book Club- American Dirt — Official Trailer - Apple Music
“This has opened my eyes in ways that only books can do.” Watch Oprah host a raw and revealing conversation around American Dirt.
Watch the latest episode of Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV+
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Jeanine Cummins, whose novel about a Mexican woman and her son ignited a backlash, heard from some of...
NYTimes.com - Published
|NEW YORK (AP) — When Oprah Winfrey chose the novel “American Dirt” for her book club, she...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBC.ca
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this