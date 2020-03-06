Louisiana Department Of Public Health Preparing And Ready With COVID-19 Test Kit Reserve

Have not as the coronavirus spreads throughout the country the louisiana department of public health is doing all they can to help people in the state understand what to do if a coronavirus case is confirmed in the state.the trump administration, also being proactive, has formed a coalition group and task force including u.s. clinical laboratory companies.

News 1's tiffany maddox joins us in studio with details about how these groups are trying to help... after talking with state public health officials, i was able to learn that they are ready and prepared with an adequate amount of test kits and ther's even more help from the white house if needed.

As more possible cases and confirmed diagnoses of coronavirus continue to spread throughout the u.s. state department of health officials say while ther's been no confirmed cases in louisiana they are still working around the clock for your health and safety.

"we do have now three different kits that the cdc has sent to us, so we do think that we have pretty good capacity."

Billioux says that while we should be concerned about the cornavirus, not everyone needs to be tested.

"right now, in louisana i's much more likely that you have a cold or the flu."he says that recent travelers outside the u.s. are considered high risk and if they develop any symptoms once they return to the states, to call their health provider.

" what w're asking them to do is call their health providers and explain their travel history and the fact that the're having symptoms and those care providers know to contact us."

From there testing can be done on the patient and sent to the state laboratory.

Private labs throughout the u.s are also coming together as part of a white house coalition.lab executives say i's a plus for states with confirmed cases and even those just preparing like louisiana.

"we need to be able to coordinate together through this coalition because if there are specific resources that one or several of us are low on, or need more of, or if we have to coordinate more on the logistics side about where the needs are in the country, we are talking to each other about how do we divert the necessary resources to the places that may need it the most."

Dr. cohen says while the virus continues to spread, the'll continue to support state health departments, hospitals and the c-d-c.

"nobody currently know what the demand will be.

We do't know how many physicians are going to be ordering it, what people are going to be showing up at the office , how many people are actually sick."

Dr. billioux says that if you are one of those high risk people and feel like you have developed symptoms and need to get tested and might be worried about the cost, ther's no need to worry, according to him the covid- nineteen test is paid for by the state and federal government.

In the studio, tiffany maddox, news 15.

Once developed throughout our country... 300-million dollars from a new 8.3-billion dollar coronavirus funding bill will go towards the purchase of more drug