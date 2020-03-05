Global  

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday.

The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns ahead of the SoCal festival season.
Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus Worries

Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus WorriesThe 2020 South by Southwest festival continues to bleed participants, as Apple is now the latest big...
The Wrap - Published


Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival [Video]Austin Cancels South By Southwest Festival

The city of Austin has made a difficult but necessary announcement today. This year’s South by Southwest festival is being canceled amid an ongoing coronavirus threat. Companies like Apple,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]City Of Austin Cancels SXSW Due To Coronavirus Concerns

"The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place," SXSW said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

