SBI to acquire 49% stake in Yes Bank, depositors' 'money safe'| OneIndia News

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar stressed that Yes Bank depositors' money is at no risk at all after the bank was put under an RBI moratorium and most people can't withdraw more than Rs 50,000.

Outlining the contours of Yes Bank rescue, Kumar said they have informed through the stock exchange that SBI board has given in-principle approval of exploring possibility of picking up a stake of upto 49% in YesBank.

