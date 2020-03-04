PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News
PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News
PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored to protect press freedom; EAM S Jaishankar says India is getting to know who its friends really are; Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya on completing 100 days in office and more news
#SheInspiresUs #Coronavirus, #DelhiViolence, #YesBank
YES BANK PLUNGED A DAY AFTER THE GOVERNMENT IMPOSED A WITHDRAWAL LIMIT OF RS 50,000 ON ITS ACCOUNT HOLDERS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS TILL APRIL 3, AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA SUSPENDED THE PRIVATE SECTOR..