PM Modi: Great time to greet one another with Namaste| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:24s
PM Modi cautions people against believing rumours about Coronavirus; SBI chairman assures depositors of Yes Bank; ED questions Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor; Javadekar says Kerala channels were restored to protect press freedom; EAM S Jaishankar says India is getting to know who its friends really are; Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya on completing 100 days in office and more news #SheInspiresUs #Coronavirus, #DelhiViolence, #YesBank
