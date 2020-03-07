The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" has concluded.

Aamir Khan is not too fond of having visitors on the set but he seems to have made an exception for...

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by 'Secret Superstar' maker Advait...

Talal Aamirian 🇵🇰 RT @Spotboye : PICS : Team Laal Singh Chadha had a blast, partying hard as they called it a wrap to Laal Singh Chadha's Chandigarh schedule!… 6 days ago

Weekly Voice It’s a wrap for Chandigarh schedule of Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: The Chandigarh schedule for the Aamir Khan-sta… https://t.co/8dkQiLkSBQ 6 days ago

WHATS UP BOLLYWOOD Worked hard and partied harder , chandigarh schedule wrap n now off to amritsar. #laalsinghchaddha #bestteam … https://t.co/Pa3MMjzRbo 6 days ago