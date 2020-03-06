Global  

17 deaths in U.S. due to coronavirus

The U.S. says at least 17 people have died in the country due to the new coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS ARE NOW AT17- NATIONWIDE.TWO MORE PEOPLE DIED IN FLORIDA,MARKING THE FIRST TWO DEATHS ONTHE EAST COAST.THAT COMES AS DOZENS OF TESTRESULTS FROM THE GRAND PRINCESSCRUISE SHIP, CAME BACK POSITIVE.MORE THAN 20 PEOPLE ONBOARD THESHIP -- TESTING POSITIVE FORNOVEL CORONAVIRUS -THE SHIP - STILL WAITING OFF THECOAST OF SAN FRANCISCO - VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYING THESHIP WILL GO TO A NON-COMMERCIALDOCK.ALL PASSENGERS AND CREW WILL BETESTED--ALL THOSE WHO NEEDADDITIONAL TESTING WILLRECEIVE ITIN BOSTON - AUTHORITIES SHUTDOWN A BUSY STREET - SO THATDOZENS OF PEOPLE FROM ONEMARRIOTT HOTEL - COULD BETRANSPORTED DIRECTLY TO THEHOSPITAL TO BE TESTED.IN AUSTIN -- THE POPULAR SOUTHBY SOUTHWEST FESTIVAL HAS BEENCANCELED - THE EVENT BRINGING INOVER 350 MILLION DOLLARS TO THELOCAL ECONOMY - AND MORE THAN400 THOUSAND PEO



