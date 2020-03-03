Eddie Jones says England are now a 'better side' than at World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones says his side are a 'better team' now than at the World Cup last year.

England temporarily signed off a Guinness Six Nations abbreviated by coronavirus by winning the Triple Crown in a 33-30 victory over Wales that was marred by a red card shown to Manu Tuilagi.

Tries by Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly helped establish a 20-6 half-time lead but memories of Cardiff a year ago resurfaced when a spellbinding try finished by Justin Tipuric just seconds after the restart hinted at another dramatic comeback.