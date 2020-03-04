Global  

3,500 Passengers Remain Aboard Cruise Ship After Cancer Patient Is Evacuated

Emergency crews evacuated a sick cancer patient aboard the cruise ship stranded off the Bay Area coast with some 3,500 passengers still on board awaiting word on the spread of the coronavirus.

Betty Yu tells us how they are coping.
Coronavirus: Virus fear grips thousands stranded on cruise ship in US

Coronavirus test results were expected on Friday for some passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship...
Mid-Day - Published

Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters



LynneLynne63

Lynne Denton RT @virginia_true: Nearly half (21) of the people tested aboard a cruise ship off SF are positive for COVID19. Trump thinks if they remain… 4 hours ago

ScottMurphyUSA

Scott Murphy® RT @jhmurdock1: “While health officials said about 1,100 crew members will remain aboard, passengers could be disembarked to face quarantin… 6 hours ago

jhmurdock1

John Murdock “While health officials said about 1,100 crew members will remain aboard, passengers could be disembarked to face q… https://t.co/J3TkoZwcU0 7 hours ago

aekengewa

Andy RT @Reuters: Kathleen Reid, a passenger aboard the Grand Princess, which was ordered to remain off the coast of San Francisco and may have… 19 hours ago


Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach [Video]Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger To Be Tested For Coronavirus, Passengers Remain On Ship Docked In Long Beach

There was a medical situation aboard the Carnival Panorama cruise ship Saturday morning that forced passengers to stay on the ship for hours longer than anticipated, according to Carnival Cruise Line..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published

U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence [Video]U.S. tracking ship that may have shared crew with coronavirus-hit cruise liner: Pence

The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

