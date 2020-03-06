Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Health Service > Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs'

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "We will provide the NHS with whatever support it needs to help get us through this." It comes after the number of confirmed cases in the UK rose past 200.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus: Chancellor pledges to give the NHS 'whatever support it needs': https://t.co/eD8xsMNjvX #RishiSunak 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks budget, coronavirus and Nando's [Video]Chancellor Rishi Sunak talks budget, coronavirus and Nando's

The chancellor tells Sophy Ridge he will outline measures to support businesses facing "cash flow" problems due to coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 18:00Published

Former nursing chief suggests coronavirus pandemic could ease NHS pressures [Video]Former nursing chief suggests coronavirus pandemic could ease NHS pressures

Former nursing chief suggests a coronavirus pandemic would ease NHS strain and be “quite useful” as it would take out hospital bed blocker. Professor June Andrews said Covid-19 would allow..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.