Kamala Harris endorses one-time rival Joe Biden's White House bid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday (March 8) said she would endorse her one-time rival Joe Biden's bid for the White House.

"I have decided that I am, with great enthusiasm, going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States," she said in a recorded message on Twitter.

"I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time." Biden has been eager to capitalize on a string of wins in South Carolina and a set of states that voted last Tuesday (March 3), where he was helped by the endorsements of one-time rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

On Saturday (March 7) in St.

Louis, Biden thanked them and supporters of Harris, fueling speculation that the former Democratic presidential candidate may be about to endorse him.

"We're going to unite this party and unite this country," Biden said.



