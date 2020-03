Wisconsin woman, parents to quarantine after disembarking cruise

FIRST AT 10... THE CRUISE SHIPCARRYING A GERMANTOWN WOMAN,HER PARENTS AND THOUSANDS OFOTHERS OFF THE COAST OFCALIFORNIA WILL FINALLY BEALLOWED TO DOCK TOMORROW.ITSBEEN FORCED TO STAY OUT AT SEAFOR NEARLY A WEEK... BECAUSEOF CORONAVIRUS CASES ON BOARD.THE CRUISE MAY BE COMING TO ANEND... BUT STEPHANIE HAINESTELLS US PASSENGERS WON'T BEALLOWED TO COME HOME FORWEEKS.

IT WAS SPOTTYSERVICE BUT...HE SAID IT WILLTAKE AT LEAST TWO TO THREEDAYS TO GET EVERYONE OFF THESHIP IN OAKLAND.

AND THEN THEYWILL ALL HAVE TO QUARANTINE ATA MILITARY BASE FOR 14 DAYSAFTER THAT.captain speaking with anotherimportant update DEBBI LOFTUSLISTENED CLOSELY INSIDE HERROOM ABOARD THE GRAND PRINCESS.(OAKLAND NATDEBBI AND HERELDERLY PARENTS HAVE NOT BEENABLE LEAVE THEIR QUARTERSSINCE THURSDAY.

We were hopingwe would get credit for timeserved NOW...SHE FOUND OUT SHEWILL HAVE TO SPEND ANOTHER TWOWEEKS IN ISOLATION.

Tocomplete a 14 day quarantinereax other americans will goto bases in texas and georgia21 PEOPLE ABOARD THE SHIP...MOSTLY CREW... HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.FORTUNATELY DEBBI AND HERPARENTS ARE HEALTHY... BUT THECAPTAIN SAYS ALL 35-HUNDREDPEOPLE ON BOARD WILL BE TESTEDWHEN THEY GET TO A MILITARYBASE IN CALIFORNIA, TEXAS ORGEORGIA.so you don't knowwhich military base you aregoing to be going to?

CorrectSINCE THURSDAY... DEBBI HASBEEN GETTING FOOD DELIVERED TOHER DOOR... STAFF CAREFUL TOSTAY AT LEAST SIX FEET AWAY.room service knocks on thedoor and the tray is on thefloor so i open teh door andslide the tray in after imdone eating i open the doorand slide the tray back outunbelieveable that's likebeing incarcerated?

I know ifeel like im in solitaryTHROUGH THE ANXIETY ANDFRUSTRATION... SHE AND HERPARENTS HAVE FOUND A DEEPERAPPRECIATION FOR LIFE'SFREEDOMS. we're doing ok weare healthy no symptoms at allwe're kind of getting tired ofbeing in our room and wouldreally like to go homeBY THE WAY...LOFTUS SAYSSHE'S SUPPOSED TO CLOSE ON AHOME IN SAN DIEGO ON MARCH 17.SHE'LL HAVE TO MISS IT.

