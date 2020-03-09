Global  

Violent clashes in Mexico City for International Women's Day

Female protesters took to the streets of Mexico City on International Women's Day (March 8) to voice their anger at the wave of gender-based violence that has hit the country.
Thousands of women took to the streets angry at the wave of gender-based violence that has hit the country.

Women smashed through security barriers erected around the city's monuments, damaging landmarks and putting graffiti on historic statues to demand authorities do more to halt femicides.

Molotov cocktails were aimed at the seat of the government, the National Palace.

Activists hope the huge turnout at Sunday's march will spur authorities to action.

The campaign for action on gender-based violence in Mexico has gained momentum with two high-profile murders, a 25-year-old woman by her alleged partner and a seven-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from her school.

In Mexico, at least ten women are murdered every day, according to authorities.



