The Iceman Cometh movie (1973) 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:42s - Published The Iceman Cometh movie (1973) The Iceman Cometh movie (1973) - Plot synopsis: A salesman with a sudden passion for reform has an idea to sell to his barfly buddies: throw away your pipe dreams. The drunkards, living in a flophouse above a saloon, resent the idea. Director: John Frankenheimer Writers: Thomas Quinn Curtiss, Eugene O'Neill Stars: Lee Marvin, Fredric March, Robert Ryan Genre: Drama