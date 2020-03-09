WHITE RIOT Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Blending fresh interviews with archive footage this energizing film documents a vital London protest movement.

Rock Against Racism (RAR) was formed in 1976, during a hostile environment of anti-immigrant hysteria and National Front marches.

As neo-Nazis recruited the nation's youth, RAR's multicultural punk and reggae gigs provided rallying points for resistance.

As founder Red Saunders explains: 'We peeled away the Union Jack to reveal the swastika'.

The campaign grew from Hoxton fanzine roots to 1978's huge concert in Victoria Park, featuring X-Ray Spex, Steel Pulse, Tom Robinson and of course The Clash, whose rock star charisma and gale-force conviction took RAR's message to the masses.