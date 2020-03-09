Global  

Ministers arrive for Cobra meeting at the Cabinet Office

Ministers arrive for Cobra meeting at the Cabinet Office

Ministers arrive for Cobra meeting at the Cabinet Office

Ministers and advisors have arrived at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting which is being chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Blairm.

0
