Coronavirus in Italy: ICU video shows patients struggling to survive

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:36s
At an intensive care unit in Cremona, Italy, coronavirus patients are being treated by medical staff in protective suits.

This rare look inside an ICU shows patients on ventilators lying face-down to aid breathing.
