Black Widow Trailer 2 - In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller 'Black Widow', Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow film has a brand new trailer! The film follows Natasha Romanoff...

The latest and final trailer for Marvel's Black Widow gives a much longer look at Natasha Romanoff's...

Amber V RT @TheGilkman : Check out @Drunk3P0 new video where he does a reaction to the final black widow trailer? Did he like it? What did he think… 2 minutes ago

- dani RT @MCU_Direct : The new #BlackWidow trailer revealed fresh info about the movie's story, characters and more! New trailer breakdown: https:… 2 minutes ago

Disaur RT @verge : Final Black Widow trailer brings Scarlett Johansson back to where it all started https://t.co/qj6SUorbMb https://t.co/TssfMpC3GM 2 minutes ago

Stephen R. Greenwood RT @MCU_Fanatics : The final trailer for #BlackWidow has just dropped and you can watch it right here! https://t.co/cKoSQDz7Ee https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago