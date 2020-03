Four More Deaths Linked To Coronavirus In United States

AND MEANTIME IN NEW JERSEYOFFICIALS SAY NUMBER OF CASESTHERE HAS JUMP TOPPED 11.FOUR MORE DEATHS IN THEUNITED STATES ARE LINKED TOCOVID 19 BRINGING THE TOTAL TO26, MOST IN WASHINGTON.NATIONWIDE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES TOP 500 ASFEDERAL, STATE LOCAL OFFICIALSIN 34 STATES AND THE DISTRICTOF COLUMBIA WORKS TO CONTAINTHE OUTBREAK.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL HAS VERY LATESTINFORMATION ON HOW THIS ISIMPACTING THE NATION AND WHATOFFICIALS ARE DOING TO ADDRESSTHIS.A LOT IS GOING ON.THIS STORY HAS BEEN CHANGINGALMOST BY THE MINUTE, AS WECONTINUE TO LEARN ABOUT MORECASES, FROM COAST TO COAST.NOW THAT BIG CRUISE SHIP WEHAVE BEEN TELLING BUT CARRYINGPEOPLE WITH THE VIRUS HAVEFINALLY REACHED LAND, ANDDOCKING AT A CALIFORNIA PORT.PASSENGERS ON GRAND PRINCESSCRUISE SHIP DISEMBARKED INOAKLAND DAYS AFTER BEING HELDOFF THE COAST AMID ACORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.AT LEAST 21 AMERICANS ON BOARDWHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR VIRUSWILL BE TREATED AT AREAHOSPITALS WHILE HUNDREDS OFOTHERS ARE QUARANTINED AT U.S.MILITARY BASES FOR 14 DAYS.INDIVIDUALS ARE NOT COMINGIN CONTACT WITH THE GENERALPUBLIC AT ANY POINT.REPORTER: AS VIRUSCONTINUES TO SPREAD THE STATEOF THE NEW YORK ISDISTRIBUTING ITS OWN LINEOFFHANDED SANITIZERS TOTRANSIT WORKERS AND SCHOOLS.THIS IS A SUPERIOR PRODUCT,TO PRODUCTS NOW ON THE MARKET.IT IS 75 PERCENT ALCOHOL.REPORTER: IN D.C.

HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE ASKING ANYONEWHO ATTENDED CHRIST CHURCH INGEORGETOWN TO SELF QUARANTINE.CHURCH'S DIRECTOR WAS NAME ASDISTRICT'S FIRST CONFIRMEDCASE.CHURCH FURTHER SUSPENDEDALL SERVICES, AND MEETINGS,UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.REPORTER: AND THE STATEDEPARTMENT IS WARNINGAMERICANS IN THE TO TRAVEL BYCRUISE.IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY TOPROTECT VULNERABLE.WHEN I SAY PROTECT I MEANRIGHT NOW NOT WAIT UNTILTHINGS GET WORSE.REPORTER: FEDERAL HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY MAJORITY OF THESTATE AND LOCAL HEALTH LABS INALL 50 STATES ARE EQUIPPED TOTEST FOR CORONAVIRUS.OFFICIALS EXPECT AS TESTINGINCREASES WE CAN EXPECT TO SEEAN INCREASING NUMBER OF CASES,