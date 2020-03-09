Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Holi together in Mumbai

After attending a star-studded Holi party in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Pune over...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Holi in Mumbai and pictures of the duo drenched in...

LatestLY #PriyankaChopraJonas and #NickJonas Head Back to the US after #Holi2020 Bash! @priyankachopra @nickjonas #Holi … https://t.co/kDn9oWqX59 26 minutes ago

Nitin RT @filmfare : Check out these latest clicks of @priyankachopra and @nickjonas . https://t.co/IKsJY8fwbv 18 minutes ago

Nitin RT @filmfare : . @priyankachopra and @nickjonas turn heads as they get papped at the Mumbai airport. https://t.co/IKsJY8x733 16 minutes ago

MSN South Africa See Photos Of Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Looking So In Love At Holi Celebration In India https://t.co/h6yFk312tl 15 minutes ago

Nitin RT @pinkvilla : PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas make a stylish pair as they get papped at a private airport https://t.co/V6j45w… 14 minutes ago

Pradip Bose Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' combined net worth stands at a staggering Rs 734 crore as per reports https://t.co/DxDdoIfexK via @eTimes ok 6 minutes ago