Emma Movie - B-Roll 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 09:32s - Published Emma Movie - B-Roll Emma Movie - B-Roll Video #1 - Let's go behind the scenes! - Plot synopsis: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Director: Autumn de Wilde Writers: Eleanor Catton, Jane Austen Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy Genre: Comedy, Drama 0

