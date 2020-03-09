Global  

Emma Movie - B-Roll Video #1 - Let's go behind the scenes!

- Plot synopsis: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.

Director: Autumn de Wilde Writers: Eleanor Catton, Jane Austen Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy Genre: Comedy, Drama

