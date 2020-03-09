Prince Andrew: 'Shut The Door' Epstein Investigation

Global  

(CNN) Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on voluntarily cooperating with a US investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirators, prosecutors in New York have said, despite the royal's public offers to help with any probe into the disgraced financier if required.

The Duke has come under intense public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and allegations he had sexual encounters with an underaged girl, which he denies.
